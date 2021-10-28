Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (2021)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chad Sapieha
The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This one's for fanatics of the franchisse and few others. When Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water came to Wii U in 2015, it didn't exactly win awards. It was spooky in places, but clunky controls, linear design, and a lack of fresh...

keengamer.com

Fatal Frame Franchise Quiz: Testing Spirit

Right upon the release of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, this quiz will determine how much you know about the PlayStation classic. First released in December of 2001, the Fatal Frame franchise debuted to a lot of fanfare within the gaming community. Spanning multiple sequels and different settings, it’s renowned for being one of the most influential horror franchises in gaming. It features a unique premise of fighting spirits using a camera called the Camera Obscura, as well as other technological devices. Also noteworthy for its heavy use of female protagonists in each game, one cannot speak of horror game history—if not gaming history in general—without naming this franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fatal Frame’ director will “consider” remastering previous titles

Fatal Frame series director Makoto Shibata has revealed that he will consider remastering older Fatal Frame games in the future. Speaking to JP Games (thanks, VGC), Shibata shared that although Koei Tecmo does not currently have any plans to remaster more Fatal Frame games, the positive reception it has received to Fatal Frame: Maiden Of Black Water may change that.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

More Fatal Frame Remasters Might Be “Considered”

The critically acclaimed Fatal Frame franchise might see its earlier installments receive a remastered release somewhere down the road. Speaking with JP Games (via VGC) in a recent interview, Fatal Frame creator Makoto Shibata admitted that there are no current plans to remaster older games in the franchise. However, fan-reactions to the upcoming release of Maiden of Black Water across all major platforms has convinced Shibata to perhaps “consider” remastering more Fatal Frame games.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Interview: No Fatal Frame Remaster Collection Currently Planned

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will release in October 2021 as part of the 20th anniversary of the series. News about the series rarely came up since its original release in September 2014, pachislot revival aside. And with the re-release, people may be curious about a potential series revival. Or at least the release of a Fatal Frame Remaster Collection. Siliconera had the opportunity to interview Producer Keisuke Kikuchi and Fatal Frame series Director Makoto Shibata about the process of bringing Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water to other platforms and the prospect of an HD remaster for the first Fatal Frame titles.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Excitement Rises With Fatal Frame Release Today

Exclusivity Has Broken on Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water After Six Years. Long-time fans and Japanese horror fans will find themselves trembling in excitement as after six years on Wii U-exclusive version, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be released worldwide this week on various different platforms. While it was reported initially that this game remaster would be released on October 28th, in North America we will be seeing the game this evening, on October 27 at 6 pm PT or 9 pm ET for those on the East Coast. In Europe, players can have their own copy on October 28 at 1 am UTC, which is 2 am BST, and 3 am CEST; in Asia, the game release is officially October 28 at 10 am JST. For those who have been unable to play the Koei Tecmo game before, they will be able to find Fatal Frame on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Project Zero: Maiden Of Black Water’ review: so-so remaster still has a scary hook

For as solid a console Nintendo‘s Wii U ended up being in retrospect, the commonly held narrative is that any game released solely for it was sent there to die. An unfortunate side effect of only selling 13 million units worldwide. Slowly but surely, however, select exclusives have started to make the jump to modern platforms in the hopes of finding a new audience.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (Switch)

Fatal Frame/Project Zero is a cult classic survival horror franchise originally released on the PlayStation 2. Fans of the franchise often regard the second entry, Crimson Butterfly, as one of the greatest horror games of all time, and I have to agree with them. However, I never had a Wii U, so I missed out on the fifth entry in the series: Maiden of Black Water. Now with it finally making it’s way to modern platforms, I can finally play this so-called underrated gem. I also really hope there’s more on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
