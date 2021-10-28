Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (2021)

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This collection of mini-games brings a heavy dose of nostalgia to the Nintendo Switch, along with a ton of competitive fun for players of all ages. Mario Party Superstars is a remastered take on the franchise, packaging five stages from the first three games of the franchise. But the curation doesn't stop there, because aside from updating the visuals on these stages, Superstars picks 100 mini-games from the Nintendo 64, Gamecube, Wii, and Wii U titles for players to compete through. Particularly impressive about the gameplay is how surprisingly fair things wind up being over the course of exploring a board, even if you've spent a ton of time playing Mario Party games before. For example, your skills with games won't help if you randomly get low dice rolls, hampering your advancement around the board while your competition races forward to collect stars. But the game's also aware of possible imbalances, handing out items and even bonus stars at the end of a match to provide nail-biting comebacks. For the most part, the mini-games at the end of a turn or during a versus match are easy to pick up and play within a matter of seconds (especially thanks to the practice sessions provided before entering a competition). But more importantly, they're quick events that frequently are completed within a minute or less, which creates a frantic but entertaining experience before bringing players back to the larger game board.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO