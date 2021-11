Sibusiso Biyela, science communicator and journalist in South Africa, talks to Nature Chemistry about the decolonization of science through science communication. I am involved in quite a number of projects that I am proud to be a part of that have come about through my advocacy for the decolonization of science - which encompasses work to deconstruct the legacies of the field's colonial past, still prevalent today - through science communication. I'm currently consulting on and creating content for a new museum exhibit that will tell the story of human evolution from the perspective of Africans. I'm also helping train a natural language-processing algorithm to translate scientific terms into six African languages, all based on research conducted in Africa.

