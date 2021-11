Thomas Tuchel is well aware of the effects of fatigue on his Chelsea side. On some level, he sees his own influence in that but it is probably that which he can’t control that is most frustrating. Since international breaks resumed, they have been shoving in more and more matches and no one really seems to notice anymore. Between World Cup Qualifiers, Nations League, the Euros, Gold Cup, Copa America, and the Africa Cup of Nations to come, the players are getting run into the ground. And that’s before the World Cup takes place next winter and before talks of a two year World Cup march on despite obvious arguments against.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO