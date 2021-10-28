CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy transition strategic to China’s long-term economic goals

spglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Crossing the river by feeling the stones" is an expression that describes the approach to reforms and opening up under Deng Xiaoping, the architect of modern China who ended decades of isolation and laid the groundwork for the country's current economic ascent. The expression refers to the concept of...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Your problem isn’t our problem was the harsh message delivered by OPEC+ on Thursday at a post-OPEC+ meeting presser. Referring to the energy crisis soaring energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman argued that “oil is not the problem”. Indeed, the energy crisis began with a natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Deng Xiaoping
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
SmartAsset

You Need to Know This About Investing in China

As the world’s largest country by population and second-largest by gross domestic product, China represents a major investment opportunity. The country has the biggest retail market and Chinese buyers consume more automobiles and smart phones than any other. However, investing … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know This About Investing in China appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Energy Transition#The Cpc Central Committee
Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Beijing shuts roads, playgrounds amid heavy smog after coal spike

Highways and school playgrounds in Beijing were closed Friday due to heavy pollution, as China ramps up coal production and faces scrutiny of its environmental record at make-or-break international climate talks. Stretches of highways to major cities including Shanghai, Tianjin and Harbin were closed Friday due to poor visibility.
CHINA
spglobal.com

Kazakhstan Tengiz consortium launches early production from $45 bil expansion project

New metering stations producing 100,000 b/d of 'incremental early oil'. Early production startup follows pandemic delays to overall project. Kazakhstan seen increasing output through mid-2030s: Platts Analytics. The Chevron-led consortium that operates Kazakhstan's highest-producing oil field, Tengiz, has begun early production from a $45 billion expansion project intended to lift...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26: 190 countries and organisations agree to end coal-fired power

A group of 190 countries, regions and companies will agree to commit to the end of coal power at the Cop26 climate summit, the UK government has announced.Major coal countries Poland and Vietnam are among 18 nations committing to phase out the use of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time, the government said.Coal-fired power is the single largest driver of global temperature rise and ending its use will be crucial to getting the world on track for limiting global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.Announcing the news, business secretary Kwasi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

COP26: UAE targets 25% of global low-carbon hydrogen market by 2030

The UAE is targeting a 25% global market share of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 with the launch of its "hydrogen leadership roadmap" at the UN Climate Change Conference. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The roadmap sets out support for domestic, low-carbon industries and aims to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Chinese buyers increase offtake commitments to Venture Global LNG in US

At least 7.5 million mt/year to be supplied by two facilities. Blitz of activity follows surge in prices in end-user markets. Offtake commitments that China's Sinopec and its trading arm, Unipec, have made to buy LNG from Venture Global LNG have been increased to at least 7.5 million mt/year, according to statements the two companies issued Nov. 4.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy