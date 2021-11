There are plenty of rumours before the OPPO A95 is launches. Here, we spotted the render images of the device, and some of the tech specs leaked. Based on the renders image, there are two colour variants which are Starry Black and Rainbow Silver. The device also confirmed sports a Snapdragon chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the battery, it will be powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO