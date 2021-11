Thanks to our exceptionally warm autumn, local lakes haven't really started to freeze up yet and Chequamegon Bay and its estuaries remain open. There's still time to grab those binoculars and check out the waterfowl that are straggling through or settling in for the long winter. American coots are still piled up in their big flocks along waterways, and migrating swans are back in the ponds along Highway 63; the drive from Ashland to Hayward is always worth making in late fall after the colors have peaked.

ANIMALS ・ 23 HOURS AGO