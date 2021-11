Texas' catastrophic February winter storm left over 200 people dead and millions without power for days on end, and a new report from the state comptroller's office attempts to shed light on the economic repercussions of the blackouts. According to a statement released by Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar Tuesday, the financial fallout caused by Winter Storm Uri likely falls in the range of $80 billion to $130 billion —an estimation of direct and indirect losses made by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas based on "a result of power loss, physical infrastructure damage and forgone economic opportunities."

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO