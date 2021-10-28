CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haas discusses his new book on the Kennedy brothers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Haas is the author of a new book on the Kennedy brothers and their role in...

Author Peter Shea joins Bob Sirott to talk about his new ‘Monumental’ new book

Joining Bob Sirott this morning is Peter Shea, author of ‘In the Arena: A History of American Presidential Hopefuls’. Shea is an education professional and devoted history geek who lives in the Greater Boston area. This is the second work with which he has collaborated with photographer Tom Maday, a Chicago-based photographer. The book’s inspiration began with Tom Maday thinking about the Stephen Douglas monument in Chicago and, in turn, how Americans remember people who fail conspicuously in politics.
ISU professor Roger Thomas publishes new book "Counting Dreams" discussing life of loyalist Nomura Bōtō

Illinois State University Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures professor Roger Thomas published a new book titled “Counting Dreams: The Life and Writings of the Loyalist Nun Nomura Bōtō,” released on Oct. 15. “Counting Dreams” tells the story of Nomura Bōtō, a Buddhist nun, poet and activist who lived during...
SBR Workplace Founder Discusses New Book

Dr. Sabrina B. Ricks, the founder of SBR Workplace Leadership Services, has a new book that details the bullying she experienced. It’s a tool for readers to navigate their work experience to see if they encountered workplace bullying or if they were the bully. The book. Ricks’ book, Bullied At...
Illusionist David Copperfield discusses new book and reflects on magic, family and the future

David Copperfield, the most successful commercial magician of all time, is more than four decades into his career and still putting on shows every day. His recently released book, “David Copperfield’s History of Magic,” takes readers through the legendary figures of illusion. Jeff Glor spoke with the illusionist about magic, family, the past and the future.
Susan Orlean discusses her latest book “On Animals” with Square Books

On Tuesday, Square Books hosted a virtual panel with acclaimed author Susan Orlean, where she discussed her latest book, titled “On Animals” — a collection of widely varying and captivating stories, drawing on real-life profiles and musings to chronicle the intrinsic relationship between humankind and animal kind. The conversation, co-hosted...
Nonfiction Book Discussion

Drop by and pick up a good nonfiction book to read for the month of October. Then join us at the library on Thursday, October 28th at 10:30 a.m., to talk about it! For more information, please contact the library at 281-478-7208 or library@deerparktx.org.
Andy Cohen talks about his new book, reveals new ‘Housewives’ franchise

Emmy-winning host and producer Andy Cohen visits TODAY to talk about his new book, “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love.” He also gives his frank review of TODAY’s “Football Fright in America” Halloween extravaganza, shares photos of himself trick-or-treating with son Ben, and announces “The Real Housewives of Dubai”: “This is going to blow the lid of the entire franchise.”Nov. 1, 2021.
Kal Penn finally came out, sharing how he and his partner fell in love in his new book

When people picture Kal Penn, they most likely think of a certain stoner with a munchie-induced craving for hamburgers. Others might remember Penn's two-year stint as an associate director in the Office of Public Engagement during the Obama presidency. But whether you associate him with White Castle or the White House, Penn recently revealed what most of the world did not know about him: that he is also the loving fiancé to his partner, Josh, of 11 years. His first public coming out came alongside the promotion for Penn's new memoir, "You Can't Be Serious."
Community Affairs Show: Rochelle Wilson Discusses the Effects of Bullying in Her new Book “Stop Bullying Me”

October is Bullying Awareness Month and Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with author, educator, speaker, and entrepreneur, Rochelle Wilson about the Effects of Bullying. Today’s discussion include bullying statistics in schools.  Three types of Bullying includes verbal bullying, social bullying and physical bullying.  On average, 20% of students ages 12-18 experienced […]
Academy Museum Announces Limited Edition NFT With Haas Brothers

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced that artists Nikolai and Simon Haas will issue limited-edition NFTs to benefit the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives. The NFTs will be available via an OpenSea auction from Oct. 20-25. The NFT design is inspired by the Academy Museum Pillar Award, which...
LISTEN: Steven Schirripa teases new 'Sopranos' book, discusses Tony's fate

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- It’s been more than a decade since "The Sopranos" went off the air, but the series seems to be as popular as ever. Just a few weeks ago, the prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark" hit theaters and next week former stars of the show Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli are releasing a book detailing what it was like behind the scenes of the Emmy award-winning series.
Mark Lanegan Details His Terrifying COVID Battle in New Book

A year after releasing the best selling Sing Backwards and Weep, Mark Lanegan picked up his pen will be releasing Devil in a Coma, a book about his brutal battle with COVID earlier this year. The former Screaming Trees frontman said he was left “completely deaf” for a bit and...
Andy Cohen Gave Caroline Manzo an “Unexpected Surprise” in His New Book

Caroline Manzo couldn't be more delighted about Andy Cohen's latest book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum recently took to Instagram to share her rave review about the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host's upcoming book, which will be officially released on Tuesday (November 2). And, in addition to shouting out the book, Caroline also revealed an "unexpected surprise" she made within its pages!
Spike as seen through his brother's lens, in a new book

NEW YORK (AP) — When David Lee was growing up in Brooklyn, his older brother would drag him out of the house whenever he got the urge to make a film. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
