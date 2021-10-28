CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target, says pathway more important

 8 days ago

NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target and said it was more important for the world to lay out a pathway to reduce such emissions and avert a dangerous rise in global temperatures. India, the world's third-biggest...

