Britain drafts COP26 deal on global aviation emissions

Securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be "really tough", Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned.He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions with be harder "on lots of levels" than signing the Paris Agreement of 2015.Elsewhere, the head of Greenpeace warned against efforts by countries and corporations at the upcoming talks to “greenwash” their pollution of the planet. “This Glasgow meeting really is a vital moment where governments need to be courageous,” said Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace International. “There’ll be a big greenwashing effort in Glasgow that needs to be called out and recognised. If you look at what they’re doing to try and hold back the world from moving forward, it’s stunning,” she said. “It’s immoral, it’s unacceptable.” Read More Cop26: Leaked document reveals the countries lobbying UN to water down climate crisis responseHas Joe Biden lost his climate credibility?Who is attending Cop26? Putin snubs event in blow to climate talksWill Cop26 be a serious flop? There is still time to turn things around

