Britain drafts COP26 deal on global aviation emissions

trust.org
 6 days ago

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain is asking countries to push for a global target to cut aviation emissions to levels compatible with the Paris Agreement, under a deal due to be announced at the COP26 climate change summit, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. As COP26...

news.trust.org

Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
q957.com

Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and New Zealand have reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal designed to reduce tariffs, improve services trade, and take London one step closer to membership of a broader trans-Pacific trade agreement. Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the deal in a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow - news: Reaching global deal will be tougher than Paris agreement, says Sharma

Securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be "really tough", Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned.He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions with be harder "on lots of levels" than signing the Paris Agreement of 2015.Elsewhere, the head of Greenpeace warned against efforts by countries and corporations at the upcoming talks to “greenwash” their pollution of the planet. “This Glasgow meeting really is a vital moment where governments need to be courageous,” said Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace International. “There’ll be a big greenwashing effort in Glasgow that needs to be called out and recognised. If you look at what they’re doing to try and hold back the world from moving forward, it’s stunning,” she said. “It’s immoral, it’s unacceptable.” Read More Cop26: Leaked document reveals the countries lobbying UN to water down climate crisis responseHas Joe Biden lost his climate credibility?Who is attending Cop26? Putin snubs event in blow to climate talksWill Cop26 be a serious flop? There is still time to turn things around
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Choosing 'good migrants' for 'Global Britain'

The new visa for Hong Kongers is framed as 'a haven' for Britain's former colonial subjects but has 'undoubtedly colonialist overtones' warns a Lancaster University professor. Professor in Public Sociology Michaela Benson says the new Hong Kong British National (Overseas) Visa, launched in January this year, shows how an 'anachronistic and ambiguous legal status, an afterlife of an empire that, until now, had been glaringly empty of significance for its holders', has been infused with new meaning.
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Net-zero emissions fight breaks out before COP26

Here's a sign of how tough it'll be to win new emissions-cutting moves at COP26: Big developing nations are refusing to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050. Driving the news: That's spelled out in a new statement from countries including China, the biggest greenhouse gas emitter by far, as well as India and Indonesia.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Reaching global climate deal will be tough, Cop26 president says

Key polluters including China and India have yet to submit new plans for the next decade. Securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be “really tough”, Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned. He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions with be harder “on lots of levels” than signing...
ENVIRONMENT
arcamax.com

Negotiators edge closer to global carbon market deal at COP26

Nations are edging toward a deal that could create a global carbon market when they meet in Scotland for COP26 climate talks in about a week, after Brazil signaled it’s willing to compromise. Brazil softened its stance on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which aims to create a framework...
INDUSTRY
trust.org

'Illusion' of climate action by big emitters clouds outlook for COP26 talks

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Reluctance among major carbon polluters, including China, India and Australia, to embrace stronger plans to reduce their planet-warming emissions has dented hopes for an ambitious outcome from a crucial U.N. climate summit starting on Sunday. A slew of national announcements just before...
ENVIRONMENT
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Aviation’s net-zero ambitions meet resistance in run-up to COP26

Amid the flurry of aviation-related announcements that have preceded next month’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, some have expressed alarm at the airline industry’s plan to continue growing while it waits and hopes for decarbonizing technologies to take off. Two schools of thought – keep expanding flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
trust.org

EU to launch COP26 project with South Africa to speed up coal exit

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Union will launch a project with South Africa at the COP26 climate summit to speed up the country's exit from coal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. "The idea is that the countries support South Africa to phase out...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
trust.org

Industry looks to U.N. climate talks to steer cleaner shipping

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - World leaders attending COP26 climate talks from the end of the month must ratchet up pressure to make shipping decarbonise by 2050, a senior industry official involved in the meeting said. Shipping, which transports about 90% of world trade, accounts for nearly 3% of the...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

After 6 years of wrangling, COP26 targets global deal on carbon markets

A climate change mural on a wall near the COP26 venue in Glasgow, Scotland. Source: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News via Getty Images. The COP26 climate summit, which kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31, marks another attempt to tie up a crucial loose end from the Paris Agreement on climate change: the creation of a global carbon market.
ENVIRONMENT

