The time for miners to shine in Dual Universe’s Demeter update is almost here, but first the update has to be put through its paces as Novaquark is asking players to hop into the game’s PTS and attempt to break the update on two separate weekends, with the first happening now and running until November 1st and the second scheduled to run between November 5th and November 8th. The second test could possibly host a special event with the devs assuming the first test goes well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO