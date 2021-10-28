CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Start Selling Merch On Spotify

By Hypebot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hypebot) — If you’re looking for a way to sell more merch (and why wouldn’t you be?) Spotify, through a new partnership, is now allowing artists to integrate Shopify with their artist profiles on the platform. Guest post by Randi Zimmerman of the Symphonic Blog. Want to sell more...

