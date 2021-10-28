How To Start Selling Merch On Spotify

Sometimes it may seem to a person who has nothing to do with music that it is very easy to become a musician in our time. You just need to write a track, upload it to Spotify and that’s it, you’re popular. But it isn’t so easy. Because of this apparent simplicity, there is now a huge competition. After watching how every second blogger releases their albums with songs and makes a lot of money, many people wanted the same. Nowadays, even being able to sing is not necessary for this, when there are programs such as autotune. You don’t need a producer either, because you can upload your songs to music venues yourself. For example, on Spotify. This platform contains over 350 million users from many countries of the world, it is available for download on any device, so you can find on it the most diverse audience. It is easy, convenient, and fast to upload songs to it. Also on this platform, various statistics are available to help track your progress. Which makes everything even much easier.

