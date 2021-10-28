CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID-19 live updates: Colorado’s available ICU beds at lowest point of pandemic

By ABC News
jambroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 4.9 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 740,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Just 67.3% of Americans ages 12 and up...

jambroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Maine, NY
State
Alaska State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
City
Poland, NY
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Montana State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 1:17PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,726 precincts of 2,855 reporting (95%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Cdc#Covid 19#Americans#Eastern#W H O#Abc News#Montan
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Facebook shutters its facial recognition system

Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill’s cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage. Facebook...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy