Earlier this week, we ran a Daily Grind on walking in MMOs, and I happened to mention New World as a game where walking is basically slow-running, and there is no fast-running. I’ve heard that the game originally had an even slower movement speed back during testing, which makes my eyeballs start to twitch because holy crap, it’s already so slow. I’m already missing mounts. And I’m not alone. RPS recently ran a piece with the headline I’m sorry to say it New World, but you need mounts, mate, and the author is right.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO