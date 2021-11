AAA is reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians and to get a sober ride home from any parties and celebrations this Halloween weekend. “With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists,” said Kara Hitchens, public and government affairs manager of AAA. “In addition, motorists must eliminate distractions, slow down and watch for children, as well as have a completely sober designated driver if drinking is part of a Halloween celebration.”

4 DAYS AGO