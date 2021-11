From the coach: We’ve nominated Ashton LaBelle for the effort and positive attitude he displays at practice and games! We ask our Seniors to step up and be positive leaders and Ashton has led by example all year, which has certainly benefited our team. Ashton continues to answer the call when we need him, and it’s been so fun seeing to see his growth, and him see him rise to the occasion!

