CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Final Moving Sale, All Must Go! 11/4-11/6

ledger.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Moving Sale, all must go, make offers. K-3 books, school...

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

11/5 & 11/6 Great Meadows Yard Sale

Indoor / Outdoor Yard Sale at 324 Route 46, Great Meadows on Friday, November 5th and Saturday, November 6th, from 9:00AM to 3:00PM. Items include: Household, Holiday and Ladies Clothing, Costume Jewelry and Accessories.
SHOPPING
CNN

19 of the most unique gifts to give this holiday season from Uncommon Goods

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Known for its expansive selection of extraordinary items, Uncommon Goods has thousands of gift ideas to choose from. It’s even got an entire section dedicated solely to, you guessed it, uncommon holiday gifts.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Deer#Furniture#Thurs#Snow Blower#Crystal Ware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Cheddar News

Salesforce Expects Holiday Shoppers to Pay 20 Percent More, Digital Sales to Boom

Rob Garf, VP of industry strategy and insights at Salesforce, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the rising cost of goods this holiday season noting shoppers will be paying 20 percent more than the previous year. He explained that while consumers will be willing to spend more on gifts, they will likely purchase fewer items and visit fewer stores. Garf also said he expects the pandemic norm of online shopping to continue its growth during the holidays.
ECONOMY
illinoisstate.edu

Tickets on sale for Christmas at the Mansions tour, December 11

Ewing Manor and the David Davis Mansion will once again be part of the popular Christmas at the Mansions tour on Saturday, December 11. Tours run from 2–7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and may be purchased at the Casey’s Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Schnucks Supermarkets, Hy-Vee. Tickets are also available online. Tickets will be sold at each location the day of the event for $20.
NORMAL, IL
Robb Report

27 Luxe Stocking Stuffer Ideas That’ll Upstage All Your Other Holiday Gifts

Long gone are the days when stocking stuffers were treated as a holiday season afterthought. Increasingly, gift-givers are waking up to one important truth: Elegance is often in the details. Which means the best stocking stuffer ideas can often make for the best gifts, period. Think premier skincare for a that lends your loved ones an extra glow or a book that will stoke their intellectual side. Below, a few ways to remind everyone on your list that good things come in small packages, from a sharp new pair of earbuds to high-end grooming products and more. The editors of Robb...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

How Foot Locker Is Battling Bots and Supply Chain Delays This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Foot Locker wants everyone to get the shoes on their wish list. The retailer announced on Tuesday a revamped model for its launch reservation system to help keep product access away from bots and maintain fairness for consumers. Through the new system, online inventory will now be available for launch reservations. Shoppers looking to purchase sneakers will be prompted to use Foot Locker’s mobile app launch reservation system to participate in select drops. “We’ve really listened to consumers and their feedback on this,” said Foot Locker Inc.’s CMO Jed Berger. “And I feel really excited about what we have coming.” Bots,...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1965 Iso Grifo A3/C Was Once Owned by the French Elvis. Now It Could Fetch $2.3 Million at Auction.

One of the most interesting auctions of the year is the upcoming RM Sotheby’s sale featuring 75 road and race cars from the Guikas Collection. Taking place at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on November 19, the lots on offer reveal the refined but eclectic taste of a collector whose interests embraced Le Mans and Formula 1 competition cars as well as more genteel sports and luxury GTs. One automobile is particularly appealing for its beauty, rarity, ownership history and the sheer audacity of its creator—a 1965 Iso Grifo A3/C. The story of Iso is one of the marvelous footnotes...
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Boots’s 2021 Black Friday sale has arrived: Shop the best early deals from Oral B, Gucci, YSL and more

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, TVs and much more, with plenty of major retailers taking part, from John Lewis & Partners and Amazon to Very, Next and Argos.But this year, Boots is the first major retailer to kick off its Black Friday event nice and early on 1 November. We’re scouring the sale for the best early deals and listing them below. What began as a one-day event in the US to mark the end of Thanksgiving has since travelled across the Atlantic. Afrter...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy