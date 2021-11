LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Risankizumab (Skyrizi, AbbVie) provides early and lasting benefits for patients with Crohn's disease, phase 3 trials indicate. Based on these and other recent findings, the drug could be used as a first-line treatment and even displace ustekinumab (Stelara, Janssen), which itself was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only for Crohn's disease in 2016, according to David Rubin, MD, the Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago in Illinois.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO