Budweiser offering First Responders a free beer through Nov. 4

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tacos, burritos, and so much more! The food was free on Wednesday for police officers, firefighters and first responders at Tortas Ahogadas Guadalajara in Chandler. "This is our way to show them that we appreciate what they are doing," said owner Alvaro Medina. "Because they have been doing it every day and most of us don't pay attention to that."

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO