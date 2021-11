PETOSKEY — Petoskey voters next week will decide whether to extend term lengths for city officials, such as mayor and city council members, starting in 2023. The proposal, which came about through council discussions throughout most of 2020, would reduce off-year elections by adding one year to the term lengths of future elected officials. If the measure passes, city council members would retain their seats for three years, rather than the current two. Mayoral races, which now occur annually, would instead take place every other year.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO