This might not be the best movie for people that are obsessed with losing weight, especially since the effects get kind of gruesome even if they’re a little simple. But as a story and as a movie, it does feel that Stephen King’s tale, Thinner, doesn’t get nearly as much respect as it might warrant. It’s a very simple story to be fair since compared to many of King’s other offerings it’s something that doesn’t have a lot of intricate moving parts and is a little more ham-fisted than it needed to be when it comes to a tale of revenge sprinkled liberally with a dose of folk magic. The movie wasn’t exactly well-liked by critics, but as a member of the audience that made it known that they enjoyed this fanciful tale, I can say that the story does have some merit. One of the best parts of the story is that it is very personal, meaning that it doesn’t stretch into a matter that’s bound to include an entire town, and it’s not a massive conspiracy that’s being used to fool those that might have something to say about it.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO