Few Oxford colleges make their green credentials known on the homepage of their website, but Linacre is one of them. Calling themselves “one of the greenest colleges in Oxford”, Linacre’s buildings have won awards for energy-saving designs. The college also hosts a major public lecture about the environment each year, and in 2006 it became the first to go carbon-neutral (this experiment ended three years later when the cost of the offsetting the college’s emissions became too expensive). If that wasn’t enough, the menus for the food in hall at Linacre even have a traffic-light system to rate the environmental impact of each option.

