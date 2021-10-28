Mercy system earns high rank for technology use

The Mercy system was named one of the nation’s “most wired” hospitals by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. According to a news release from the hospital, CHIME surveyed more than 36,000 organizations across...
SAYRE, PA. (WENY) – Guthrie announced it is using its electronic health record technology to deliver a new treatment for certain high-risk COVID-19 patients. Monoclonal antibodies, also known as mAbs, are made in labs to fight certain infections, including the virus that causes COVID-19. The treatment is given to eligible COVID patients with an infusion and has been shown to help those who are at high risk for severe illness, often decreasing the need for hospitalization.
For years, surgeons have gleaned as much information as they can from typical X-ray, CT or MRI scans to prepare for a major operation. But, when dealing with complex anatomies such as congenital heart disease or tumor location throughout the body, there is no telling what a surgeon will discover once they get inside. I’ve always thought we can do better. And at OSF HealthCare, we ARE doing better.
Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
Patients are not always aware that all opioids carry a risk for potentially fatal overdose. As such, the Military Health System is working to educate doctors and patients on the importance of naloxone to address the inherent risks associated with a type of prescription pain medications called opioids. “Naloxone is...
Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
DENVER (CBS4)– Hospitals across Colorado have activated the highest level for the state’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center. That’s because hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.
Hospitals are dealing with escalating COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of general hospitalizations. (credit: CBS)
The highest level, Tier 3, allows the state and hospitals to send patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, anywhere in Colorado when one facility is full or cannot care for an acutely ill patient.
The Combined Hospital Transfer Center was re-activated at Tier 1 in August when COVID-19 hospitalizations were beginning to increase. (credit: CBS)
“This is an extraordinary step taken by the state’s...
The term herd immunity means that enough of a population has gained immunity to stifle a pathogen’s spread. You can think of herd immunity as being similar to fire starting in a field: If the field is dry and filled with weeds, the fire will catch and spread quickly. However, if the field is well-maintained with watering and trimming, the fire will fizzle out. Future embers that might land there will be far less likely to ignite.
The embers are much like SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Herd immunity can theoretically be achieved either through infection and recovery or by...
In many low and lower-middle income countries, development assistance for health (DAH) is a major source of funding for health. How this is delivered affects the ability of countries to achieve and sustain development outcomes. The importance of using country systems when delivering aid lies at the core of the development effectiveness agenda, and for good reason. A proliferation of development partners in the health sector can create fragmentation of investments or duplication of activities if not intentionally aligned with government priorities. Bypassing country systems can also weaken a country’s ability to determine its own future by building up and entrenching structures that can undermine the development of country’s own systems. In contrast, using country systems builds ownership, strengthens government institutional capacity, and supports mutual accountability of development resources.
Cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in the U.S. this year. But a new breakthrough blood test developed by the Mayo Clinic is reportedly able to spot more than 50 different types of cancer — early on.
Providing care for patients despite restrictions on in-person meetings has required a significant change in protocol among therapists—and caused a shift toward providing virtual services that is likely to have a lasting impact.
