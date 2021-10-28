CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Musician And Songwriter Gina Schock

By Bob Lefsetz
celebrityaccess.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Baltimore docks to the Hollywood Bowl… Gina Schock is the...

celebrityaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Our Musicians on Musicians Franchise Is Now a Podcast. Check Out the Trailer

For three years now, Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians franchise has brought together artists of all kinds in conversation — from Taylor Swift sitting down with Paul McCartney in London to Erykah Badu and Summer Walker going deep on love, songwriting, and UFOs to Elton John hanging out with Lana Del Rey, who showed up at his house in a pickup truck with 13 pages of questions she’d typed up. The artists have had intimate conversations about music, life, inspiration, and creativity, forging connections live and in person. Now, with our Musicians on Musicians podcast, presented by Allstate, you can hear those connections being made.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Musicians on Musicians: CL & Jhené Aiko

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. “I really want a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Bob Lefsetz
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Gina Schock
People

The Go-Go's Gina Schock Shares 'Insider' Photos in Her New Book: 'We Have This Crazy Chemistry'

Not all fans get an "insider" look at their favorite bands. But that's exactly the invitation Go-Go's drummer Gina Schock is extending with her new book, Made In Hollywood. "I've been wanting to put this book together for a really long time," Schock tells PEOPLE. "But the thought of it was just too much." With some help, she was able to compile her most-loved photos and memorabilia from her "treasure trove" into one colorful, behind-the-scenes look at the all-girl band that rose to prominence in the '80s and brought us "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips Are Sealed." "My favorite moment is the entire book because everything in there means something to me," says Schock. Besides funny Polaroids and candid shots from tours, the book features essays from other band members, including bassist Kathy Valentine and lead singer Belinda Carlisle. And they aren't done yet. On Oct. 30, four days after the book's release, the Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, followed by more shows and a short tour with Billy Idol in the UK in 2022. "You get the five of us in one room, the energy is palpable," says Schock of the band's longtime connection. "We have this crazy chemistry that happens and you can't buy that."
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Drummer Gina Schock on Her New Book ‘Made in Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s,’ Rock Hall of Fame Induction and Beyond

You may think you’ve stumbled into a time warp when you see how omnipresent The Go-Go’s have become in 2021. Formed as a punk band in 1978, the group — singer Belinda Carlisle, guitarists Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin, bassist Kathy Valentine and drummer Gina Schock — were the focus of 2020’s acclaimed Showtime documentary The Go-Go’s and haven’t slowed down since.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting For Guitar—To the DEATH of Guitar Properness

I was in a coaching session the other day, and we were going through chords in a student’s song. I was strumming along with one of their songs that was released on Spotify and they stopped me and said, “Oh I really like what you’re doing there”. Honestly, it was nothing too special. What sounded different was first, I had a groove to my strumming pattern—I wasn’t being rigid—but most importantly I wasn’t playing all the notes in the chord. I wasn’t strumming down through all the strings.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Drummer#The Bob Lefsetz Podcast#The Go Go
SFGate

Gina Schock, Go-Go's Drummer, Snares Readers With New Book of Photos and Memories

“Made in Hollywood” was initially conceived as strictly a coffee table photo book, before publishers talked her into making it about half-and-half photos vs. about 13,000 words of text (some of it coming in the form of mini-essays by friends like Jodie Foster, Paul Reubens, Martha Quinn, Kate Pierson and her bandmates). She calls the collection of photos “my precious little babies,” but saw the light about letting them have textual siblings. “Initially I said, ‘Let me think about it.’ Then I started looking at the photos and realized that every photograph tells, or brings up, a story.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New Haven Register

Alicia Keys & Kehlani Talk Love Songs, Spirituality, and Staying Real in a Fake World on Our Musicians on Musicians Podcast

Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians franchise brings together artists of all kinds in conversation — from Taylor Swift sitting down with Paul McCartney in London to Erykah Badu and Summer Walker going deep on love, songwriting, and UFOs. Here, the artists ask the questions, making for intimate conversations about music, life, inspiration, and creativity, forging connections live and in person. Now, with our Musicians on Musicians podcast, presented by Allstate, you can hear those connections being made.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Brings Lovefests Between Taylor Swift and Carole King, Drew Barrymore and Go-Go’s, and More

At the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night — which marking the return of the event to a live setting in Cleveland, after last year’s strictly virtual edition — there were plenty of surprises among the performance choices, which included Taylor Swift opening the show with Carole King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters closing it with “Get Back.” Among those unexpectedly joining jams were Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for LL Cool J, and Keith Urban filling in for Bryan Adams in a Tina Turner medley. Among speeches, the intrigue...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
hypefresh.co

TEYANA TAYLOR’S TOP 15 JAW DROPPING FASHION MOMENTS

It all started with Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” music video. The popular video featured “It Girl” Teyana Taylor and made major headlines giving the spotlight to the now fashionista. As time progressed, Taylor went on to make her mark in a plethora of industries: acting, modeling, and currently fashion. Fashion has always been a part of Teyana Taylor’s brand, from her music videos to her new role as Creative Director of PLT; Taylor clearly made her mark in the music industry. As a result, she has definitely become a cultural icon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy