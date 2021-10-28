NFL enhances Rooney Rule to help interviewing process

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. My experience as a student athlete was amazing coming from a junior at Phoenix College and then transferring to Lake Erie College. It has been a great journey. I’m all about creating opportunities for me and my family so I felt like business administration was my calling, and it definitely helped me in scaling my business. I have multiple businesses with my brand Flexletic ™️. I customize workout and meal plans with my app and design programs to help people reach their fitness goals. With my brand, I also sell a few products on Amazon. I sell the Tib bar, resistance bands and soon coming out with selling gym water bottles. Lastly, with my brand I’ll be starting a clothing line selling gym and football apparel.

