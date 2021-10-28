CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

By MEG KINNARD - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Charleston church massacre victims receive settlement from DOJ

The Justice Department reached an $88 million settlement on Oct. 28 with victims’ families and survivors of the 2015 church shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. that left nine people dead and five wounded. The families had accused the federal agency of failing to prevent convicted shooter, Dylann Roof, from buying a gun.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
Trumann Democrat

Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol

During his 27 years in the U.S. Army, Leonard Gruppo joined the Special Forces, served in four war zones and led a team of combat medics in Iraq before retiring in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel. During his six minutes inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Gruppo joined a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylann Roof
Trumann Democrat

FBI probing fire, slur at Black Indiana councilman's home

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A fire that badly damaged a Black city council member’s home in eastern Indiana is being investigated by the FBI after a racial slur was found spray painted at the house. The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Friday at the home of Connersville City Councilman...
INDIANA STATE
Trumann Democrat

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine near 9/11 memorial

The spiritual leader of the world's Eastern Orthodox Christians gave his formal blessing Tuesday to an ornate shrine that will replace a small parish church destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, nearing the completion of a 12-day U.S. visit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massacre#Sc#Ap#The Justice Department
Trumann Democrat

Supreme Court questions controversial Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to the controversial Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy. But it was unclear how quickly the court would...
TEXAS STATE
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy