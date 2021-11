It's refreshing and a relief to see Missoulians actively implementing mental health programs in attempt to curb arrests and unnecessary jail time in favor of actually helping locals suffering with untreated conditions. Over the past two years, we've been telling you about the impressive new mobile crisis response teams here in Missoula. The teams are made up of mental health professionals who respond to crisis situations that police typically are called to, and they help to diffuse the situation through their training in social work and mental health. These teams are already in action here in Missoula.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO