Distribution is scheduled for today (Thursday) in the Coats for Kids program and the Blessing Closet in Buffalo. The Coats for Kids distribution is scheduled from 4:30 to 7 PM today (Thursday), and Friday from 9:30 AM to 12 noon at the Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. New coats will be limited to one per child. There will be no requirements or limits for used coats. The distribution is by appointment only, with sign-up on the ZionBuffalo Community Care group on Facebook, or at the church website. Anyone who has difficulty signing up should call (763) 317-6052.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO