Maame Biney loves the nerve-racking, "blades-in-your-face" intensity of short track speed skating. "I can literally feel my nerves or the atoms in my body shaking, going against each other, whenever I get the adrenaline," she told POPSUGAR. Biney was the first Black woman to make a United States Olympic speed skating team ahead of PyeongChang 2018, and she is hoping to compete in her second Olympic Games this winter.

