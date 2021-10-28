Is This A Blooper Or An Incredible Goal? Why Can’t It Be Both!

If things go as everyone expects them to—which, to be fair, has never been a dependable augury—this is it for pitchers hitting. The next CBA, to be negotiated this winter, is likely to include the designated hitter in both leagues, putting an end to more than a century of baseball tradition of near-automatic outs in the nine-slot. But it’s more than just weak dribblers to kill rallies and pitching around eight-hitters. It’s a whole interconnected web of rituals. It’s the double switch, and it’s the warm-up jacket being run out by a bat boy to keep a pitcher’s shoulder warm on the basepaths, and it’s hurlers hurting themselves running the bases, and it’s those few pitchers who can really whack it at the plate, outweighed by the many, many who cannot, and it’s members of that latter group occasionally getting around on one. It’s the National League remaining in any way separate from the American. Maybe you’re a supporter of the universal DH and maybe you’re not, but there’s something sad about a part of the sport’s history being consigned to just that: history.

