UTEP may require vaccines for some workers to meet federal contractor mandate

By Rosemary Montanez
 5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- Under President Joe Biden’s recent executive order, federal contractors have until Dec. 8 to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Wednesday, New Mexico State University announced that it will require vaccines for all employees , citing that federal mandate, and the alternative of weekly Covid testing will be eliminated.

Under the executive order, federal contractors must comply or otherwise may lose out on federal funding.

Justin Bannister, the university’s spokesman, said NMSU receives over $90 million a year and it "is not going to jeopardize the federal funding that it receives.”

According to NMSU, so far 85% percent of the university’s roughly 7,500 employees have already been vaccinated. Bannister said NMSU officials were "hopeful that all those employees that were not yet vaccinated will get vaccinated.”

He said those who fail to do so by Dec. 8 could face termination: “If they choose not to (get vaccinated), the university will be prepared to take what steps are needed in order to ensure that our operations continue."

Meantime, UTEP said it has not mandated vaccines for employees because UT System rules don't require it.

The UT System currently has "thousands of federal contracts in place" that "represent several billion dollars of investment."

A UTEP spokesman said on Thursday that the university "will endeavor to comply with federal vaccine requirements for specific, covered individuals to protect these investments in our state."

The post UTEP may require vaccines for some workers to meet federal contractor mandate appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 1

Hamster64
5d ago

The ones that don’t know or believe in the constitution. And have no regard for human life. No one, in their right mind would force such a drug not yet approved or researched enough for humans. The first testing on lab rats, all died and kept dying.. why would an employee put this on an employee is beyond me. Might well hand them a gun, with one bullet.

Reply
2
 

El Paso senior centers return to daily operation with full activities

EL PASO, Texas -- After a long wait through the pandemic, and additional waiting time as a battle was fought with the city about reopening senior centers, Monday was first day El Paso senior centers reopened full time. Going forward, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, anyone aged 60 years and older
97% of USAF at least partially vaccinated; feds won’t release data for Holloman AFB

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Ahead of Tuesday's deadline to have all airmen vaccinated, 97% of active duty U.S. Air Force personnel had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Defense. However, the federal government will not release data specific to any one military base, including Holloman Air Force The post 97% of USAF at least partially vaccinated; feds won’t release data for Holloman AFB appeared first on KVIA.
4 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 14 new Covid deaths; youngest victims in 30s

EL PASO, Texas -- There were 14 El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, with four of those being breakthrough deaths involving a fully-vaccinated individuals, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday. Officials said 13 of the 14 latest victims had underlying health conditions; the deceased ranged in age from their The post 4 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 14 new Covid deaths; youngest victims in 30s appeared first on KVIA.
NMSU program impacted by hospitality changes brought on by Covid

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The hospitality industry was one of those impacted the hardest during the height of the pandemic. Now, the issue for many businesses is attracting employees back into this industry and this is affecting a popular degree program at New Mexico State University, the School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management. The post NMSU program impacted by hospitality changes brought on by Covid appeared first on KVIA.
