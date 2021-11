Presenting the importance of returning to security basics, the nature of differential privacy, and better tools to measure and improve your privacy and data governance. At this year’s Avast Data Summit, an internal event primarily intended for Avastians, a combination of Avast leaders and industry thought leaders gave seminars at the intersection of privacy, data, and security. Since its inception, Avast Data Summit has been always the event which makes Avast data-driven and connects privacy- and security-focused professionals with accomplished business thought leaders. Many of the topics presented at the event can help you classify, work with, and better secure your data. Following these suggestions can better protect your customers’ privacy and improve your own corporate security profile.

