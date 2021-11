Killeen resident Michael Weisheit comes from a long line of family members serving in the armed forces, and one of those was the father he no longer remembers. A veteran of two tours in Vietnam, the former U.S. Army demolitions specialist followed in his staff sergeant dad’s military footsteps and became a bit of a war hero himself, receiving three Purple Hearts from his time in combat after being wounded three times, including a grenade explosion that nearly killed him.

