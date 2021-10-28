Saints score one but drop home finale to Saint Benedict

The final home-court kill of Chase Andersen's standout high school career came on an assist from her usual source. Arlington volleyball classmate Janessa Wakefield, the Eagles' setter, moved the ball from the right side of the net to the left where Andersen spiked it over, down the line and to the floor. The point came during the third set of shorthanded AHS' three-set loss to Class C1 No. 5 Syracuse on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-9. “We put up a tough fight against a tough Syracuse team,” said Eagles coach Katarina Nelson. “I think our hustle and our energy tonight was huge.”
