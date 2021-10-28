Saints score one but drop home finale to Saint Benedict

Sylva-Bay had one last regular season game, and the boys from the bay came to play. In the first half, it was the Paxton Brewer show. From the quarterback position he scored the first three touchdowns of the game on the ground. His first two scores were from four and 18 yards out. At the 2:29 mark in the first quarter Brewer rammed another score from15 yards out that was set up by a 40-yard scamper from running-back Jayden Henderson.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO