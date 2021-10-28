CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints score one but drop home finale to Saint Benedict

WDIO-TV
Cover picture for the articleCSS (3-10-4) will close out their regular season on the road Friday visiting Saint...

www.wdio.com

impact601.com

Saints earn a home playoff game with win over Hillcrest

Sylva-Bay had one last regular season game, and the boys from the bay came to play. In the first half, it was the Paxton Brewer show. From the quarterback position he scored the first three touchdowns of the game on the ground. His first two scores were from four and 18 yards out. At the 2:29 mark in the first quarter Brewer rammed another score from15 yards out that was set up by a 40-yard scamper from running-back Jayden Henderson.
WKU Athletics

WKU Soccer Drops Home Finale to FAU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Florida Atlantic goal in the 36th minute was the difference in a 1-0 match for WKU Soccer on Friday night at the WKU Soccer Complex. The loss drops WKU to 10-4-0 on the season and 5-2-0 in Conference USA. The Lady Toppers remain in second place in the C-USA East division with 15 total points, behind Old Dominion's 16 points (5-1-1) and just ahead of Florida Atlantic's 14 (4-1-2). With one match remaining for all three teams, the trio will be competing for a divisional title and No. 1 seed in the final week of the season.
Duluth News Tribune

College men’s soccer: Eriksen, Yellowjackets score late to down Saints

Phillip Eriksen scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 76th minute, to lift Wisconsin-Superior to a 3-1 nonconference victory over St. Scholastica in men’s soccer Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, before 78 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior. Nolan Friday of Duluth staked CSS to the early lead with...
Saint Mary
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Panthers drop home finale to DMACC

Ellsworth Community College did not go down without a fight on Wednesday night. In the home finale and Sophomore Night, the Panthers hosted DMACC and took a set from the Bears before falling 25-13, 25-20, 28-26, 25-13 to hand ECC its 20th loss of the season.
wildcatsports.com

Packwood Scores in Return as 'Cats Pounce on Saints

LACEY, Wash. — The Central Washington University women's soccer team utilized three different goal scorers in their 3-2 road win over Saint Martin's University. The Wildcats (3-10-0, 2-7-0) scored three second half goals to edge the Saints (3-10-0, 2-7-0) for their first road victory. Liz Canton made eight stops in the contest. Casey Park's 75th minute goal stands as the game-winner.
WDIO-TV

Duluth East boy's soccer falls in Class AAA semifinals to Rosemount

The Duluth East boy's soccer team dropped their Class AAA state semifinal match Wednesday falling 2-1 to Rosemount at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rosemount's Dante Shannon struck first in the 10th minute to give the Irish the early 1-0. Duluth East answered about three minutes later with Kai Hoffman scoring the equalizer. In the 17th minute Rosemount's Isaac Lewis scored what would be the game-winning goal.
chatsports.com

Volleyball Takes on Saint Mary's at Home on Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 23 • 1 p.m. (Leavey Center) Santa Clara will be seeking its fifth straight win when Saint Mary's visits Leavey Center. Sandwiching a pair of home wins against San Francisco and Pacific, the Broncos won both matches on their trip to the Pacific Northwest, rallying from two sets down to defeat Portland and sweeping Gonzaga.
Valley Breeze

Saints drop battle of unbeatens with Lynx

REHOBOTH, Mass. – A battle of undefeated girls’ tennis teams, and a possible preview of Saturday’s Division III championship match, did not go St. Raphael Academy’s way last Wednesday afternoon, as the Lincoln School shut out the Saints, 7-0, at the Faxon Farm’s courts. It was the Saints’ final match...
Anniston Star

Broncos drop home finale to No. 14 Northwestern

Alex Allard warned her Hastings College volleyball team of the differences between the Broncos’ two weekend opponents, both of which were ranked. But it was nothing that she hadn’t told them all season. That the Great Plains Athletic Conference is one of the toughest and deepest in the NAIA. The...
arlingtoncitizen.com

Eagles drop final home match to No. 5 Syracuse

The final home-court kill of Chase Andersen's standout high school career came on an assist from her usual source. Arlington volleyball classmate Janessa Wakefield, the Eagles' setter, moved the ball from the right side of the net to the left where Andersen spiked it over, down the line and to the floor. The point came during the third set of shorthanded AHS' three-set loss to Class C1 No. 5 Syracuse on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-9. “We put up a tough fight against a tough Syracuse team,” said Eagles coach Katarina Nelson. “I think our hustle and our energy tonight was huge.”
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Burnley final score: Saints, Clarets draw

Southampton vs Burnley was a superb end-to-end clash at St Mary’s as it ended even. Maxwel Cornet gave Burnley the lead but Saints youngsters Tino Livramento and Armando Broja then turned the game on its head with finishes either side of half time. Cornet equalized with a fine second in...
republic-online.com

Saints 49ners

NEW ORLEANS - The injury bug eventually comes for everyone, even Mr. Invincible himself in Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
WWL-TV

Fans can drop the masks for the Saints-Buccaneers game

NEW ORLEANS — Fans hoping to watch the New Orleans Saints take on their NFC South division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be required to wear masks at the game, but they must still show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19. The Saints will host the Buccaneers on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 at 3:25 p.m. inside Caesars Superdome.
eousports.com

Mountaineers Square Off Against Saints In Final Game of October

LA GRANDE, Ore. - Eastern Oregon University Football closes out the month of October with a home this weekend inside Community Stadium. The Mountaineers play host to a team they have already defeated this season and will look to snap a four-game losing streak. OPPONENT. Carroll College Saints (3-4, 3-4...
kzoo.edu

Volleyball Wins Finale in Five Over Saint Mary's

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College volleyball team won its season finale in five sets over Saint Mary's inside Anderson Athletic Center Saturday afternoon. Saint Mary's won the first set 25-21. Kalamazoo pulled ahead with 25-20 and 27-25 wins, only to see the Belles take set four, 25-20. Kalamazoo prevailed 15-13 in the final set to claim the win.
goexplorers.com

Field Hockey Set to Host Saint Joseph’s in Season Finale

PHILADELPHIA – After playing five straight games on the road, La Salle field hockey finally returns to Hank DeVincent Field on Thursday, Oct. 28 when they host Atlantic 10 leader Saint Joseph's in their regular season finale. Thursday's match will also be La Salle's field hockey mental awareness game, as...
Nogales International

NHS volleyball drops close battle in home finale

Having won the first two sets of Monday’s match with Sunnyside, the Nogales High School Apaches volleyball team looked well on their way to a win on Senior Night, their last home match of the season. Instead, Sunnyside came back to win the final three sets and take the match,...
KEYC

Minnesota State drops home finale to Sioux Falls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team suffered a 45-35 defeat to the University of Sioux Falls in final home contest of the season, Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks wrap up the regular season with a two-game road trip starting with Southwest Minnesota State on Nov. 6.
