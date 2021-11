MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Even though clouds thicken overnight, don't count on much, if any rain. Another push of cool air eases in tonight and tomorrow, bringing clouds. No more than 20% of the NBC 15 area might get a shower between tonight and Friday morning, and if it happens, the amount of rain would be very small. Plan on a continuation of a dry pattern. Thursday will be mostly cloudy. Friday will start that way too. By Friday afternoon, most of us should get an even mix of clouds and sun. For the weekend, it will be all sun.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO