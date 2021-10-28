CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

On this day

By rstarnes
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Today is the 302nd day of 2021 and the 38th day of autumn....

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily

Your monthly forecast for November

Editor's Note: "Husky Horoscopes" is a monthly series dedicated to UW-themed astrological predictions. This month, dear Aries, you’re going to find yourself disappointed by setbacks due to circumstances out of your control. You may find that no matter how hard you work, you’re not going to get the results you want. Your CHEM 142 grade might be below your standards, or perhaps Cody from Theta Delta Chi might not answer your texts as quickly as you’d like. Regardless, try to resist your typical impulse to drop everything and change course entirely. It will all be okay in the long run.
ASTRONOMY
Daily News

An apple a day

The seedling is small, it’s fragile and it’s hard to imagine what it will be when it grows up. That’s what it was like for me when I planted my first apple tree in our backyard. I’ve always wanted an apple tree and loved what they produced. Warm, tasty, apple crisp, tart and juice apple sauce or just a good old-fashioned apple pie at the Thanksgiving dinner.
WAHPETON, ND
Total Food Service

An Apple A Day…

October is a month synonymous with the true start of fall in the US, which means gorgeous foliage, pumpkin-spice flavored everything, and of course, apple season!. Not only are apples the focus of a favorite autumnal activity for families and kids of all ages, but they are a reflection of the ubiquitous nature of the fruit itself. It is the first fruit people refer to when comparing unlike items or experiences (‘it’s like comparing apples and oranges…), it is ever present in proverbs (‘the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’), and it is supposedly the ultimate health defense, as the quintessential saying goes, ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away…’ So where does the old adage really come from, and does it still hold true today?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy