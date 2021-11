You wouldn't know it if you saw him today, but the most adorable little basset hound puppy almost didn't make it to see his first birthday. Thanks to one Mays Landing woman and a Cincinnati veterinarian's open mind, the pup is here to stay. It all started when the president of Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue was contacted by a college student who couldn't afford medical bills for his little basset puppy. Valerie Mazzei said in a recent interview that when the teen reached out, she could tell that he really did want what was best for the dog and was devastated that the student couldn't provide the care that was necessary to save the poor pup's life.

