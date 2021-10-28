CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorating a cake with glitter? Check that it's edible

By CANDICE CHOI Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — They make cakes and cupcakes sparkle and shine, but popular decorative glitters can contain toxic metals and aren’t always safe to eat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report Thursday that the products known as “luster dust" aren’t all meant to be eaten...

