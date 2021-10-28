Old Glory News

Nuggets of old news are served up by David Heller, one of our local historians. Odd Old News will again use an article written for historian Susie Baker Fountain’s “Early Days of Humboldt” series in the Blue Lake Advocate. We will share one elderly man’s recollections of travel up the North Coast from Trinidad in the 1870’s when he was twelve years old and there were only horse trails to follow, and sometimes not even that. Risking one’s life taking to the beach and ocean shore was the normal mode of horseback travel for one visiting Trinidad, Big Lagoon, Gold Bluff, and points north.
