CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Glory, TX

Old Glory News

By Editorials
fishercountychronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time next week Halloween will be over. All the little ghost and goblins will be in...

www.fishercountychronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Early morning glory

Mornings are my favorite time of the day and always have been. Little kids like to get up early. It’s who they are, who I was. I didn’t lament my mom coming in to wake my sister and me up for school. I was usually already awake and heading to the kitchen for whatever breakfast Mom had prepared. She was a believer in eating breakfast. To her, skipping breakfast was simply not done.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Austin Daily Herald

Marvin Repinski: Restoring the glory of duty

“Taking (the lame man) by the right hand, (Peter) helped him up, and instantly the man’s feet and ankles became strong. He jumped to his feet and began to walk.” (The Bible, Acts 3:7-8) Early in 1862, a scene is recorded following the death of Prince Albert. His son, the...
RELIGION
hot967.fm

GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Couple Rescues Sick, Old, and Abandoned Dogs

A New York couple has been spending the last nine or so years rescuing older, sick, and abandoned dogs. It’s called the Mr. Mo Project. I'm married to a wonderful, bearded man and go home to 3 lovely, loud children at night. My key to survival is coffee and loud music. Catch me week day mornings on The Big Hot Morning Show on HOT 96.7 FM and midday's on KXLP @ 94.1 FM.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Old Glory News
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

10-year-old Texas boy dies after ‘freak accident’ at rodeo, Louisiana cops say

A 10-year-old boy from Texas described by officials as a “phenomenal young man” died last weekend during a rodeo accident in Louisiana, cops say. A horse ridden by Legend Williamson in the warm-up pen during Sunday’s Texas Junior High Rodeo in Louisiana suffered a heart attack or brain aneurysm and fell on the boy, according to KPLC.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Glory, TX
City
Turkey, TX
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
BBC

Friends thought killing 'confession' was a joke, jury told

Two friends thought a student was joking when he told them how he killed his grandmother during a game of Truth or Dare, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 21, allegedly "confessed" to the pair weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died in a fire in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.
CELL PHONES
Only In Tennessee

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Market In Tennessee Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

If you’re looking for a great day trip here in Middle Tennessee, then you don’t want to skip a trip to the Amish Country Market At The Feed Mill. Located in the Nolensville Feed Mill, you can wander the charming historic street and stop off at antique shops first before indulging in a great meal at the market. Though you may find the market to be a bit of a hidden gem at first, you can be certain it’s a favorite attraction for locals and tourists alike.
TENNESSEE STATE
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
kymkemp.com

Odd, Old News: Northern California in the Seventies

Nuggets of old news are served up by David Heller, one of our local historians. Odd Old News will again use an article written for historian Susie Baker Fountain’s “Early Days of Humboldt” series in the Blue Lake Advocate. We will share one elderly man’s recollections of travel up the North Coast from Trinidad in the 1870’s when he was twelve years old and there were only horse trails to follow, and sometimes not even that. Risking one’s life taking to the beach and ocean shore was the normal mode of horseback travel for one visiting Trinidad, Big Lagoon, Gold Bluff, and points north.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

Can a Dying Love Be Reignited?

Most couples don't seek help until their relationship problems have become deeply entrenched. Those questioning whether it's worth making an effort to heal a broken relationship may benefit from exploring a few key variables. Asking honest, probing questions and making a structured commitment can help couples recover their lost intimacy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy