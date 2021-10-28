How to Protect Yourself Against Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

I am so tired of people whining about mask mandates and shot mandates. You don’t want to wear a mask, fine. You don’t want to take the vaccine, fine. But when you get sick, don’t clog up the medical system, because you didn’t want to take the necessary precautions to prevent sickness. Go to a doctor and a hospital that respects your rights. But don’t expect care ahead of a cardiac patient, an auto accident victim, a transplant patient or a child with a broken leg. Go to the end of the line because your freedom is to not wear a mask or get the vaccine. Don’t expect my sympathy when you are in the ICU on a ventilator. You chose your fate. You didn’t want to protect yourself or others. COVID is a lonely illness. Because it is an airborne virus and so contagious, when you get sick, you will be isolated from everyone. You will die alone. You chose your actions, not wearing a mask and not getting the vaccine. Your actions have consequences, sickness and death to you and others.

