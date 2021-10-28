CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Protect Yourself Against Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you tell me about stomach aneurysms? My father died from one...

Protect yourself from the dangers of fentanyl (:60)

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is being added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous. Drugs may contain deadly levels of fentanyl, and you wouldn’t be able to see it, taste it, or smell it. However, fentanyl test strips are a simple, inexpensive, and effective way to test drugs for fentanyl and help prevent overdose. Learn more about the dangers of fentanyl and ways to protect yourself at cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl.
Protect yourself by getting a flu vaccine

The best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications is with a flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that almost everyone six months and older get a seasonal flu vaccine each year, ideally by the end of October. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination should continue throughout flu season, even into January or later.
7 Tips on How to Protect Yourself From Stress via Time-Management

If you master the techniques of time management, it does not mean that you will manage to do more and more tasks in a shorter time frame. It means that you will learn how to plan your work (and beyond) time wisely, prioritize, use all available resources, and then not deviate from your plan.
Protecting Yourself From Respiratory Hazards on the Farm

Farmers are exposed to a wide variety of respiratory hazards on the farm from vapors and mold to dust and gases. By being aware of the potential hazards and recommended personal protective equipment for each hazard, producers can reduce their risk. Extension associate Linda Fetzer explains the risks include developing health conditions such as farmer’s lung, organic dust toxicity syndrome and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
AGRICULTURE
Letter to the editor: You didn’t want to protect yourself or others

I am so tired of people whining about mask mandates and shot mandates. You don’t want to wear a mask, fine. You don’t want to take the vaccine, fine. But when you get sick, don’t clog up the medical system, because you didn’t want to take the necessary precautions to prevent sickness. Go to a doctor and a hospital that respects your rights. But don’t expect care ahead of a cardiac patient, an auto accident victim, a transplant patient or a child with a broken leg. Go to the end of the line because your freedom is to not wear a mask or get the vaccine. Don’t expect my sympathy when you are in the ICU on a ventilator. You chose your fate. You didn’t want to protect yourself or others. COVID is a lonely illness. Because it is an airborne virus and so contagious, when you get sick, you will be isolated from everyone. You will die alone. You chose your actions, not wearing a mask and not getting the vaccine. Your actions have consequences, sickness and death to you and others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Take These Steps to Protect Yourself from Moving Scams

If you are planning for a move, you need to consider some points to make a successful move. You need to be careful about selecting a moving company or team. It is important to do proper diligence and find the right moving company. Keep your family safe from moving scams, learn how to distinguish a reputable moving company from a fly-by-night organization. Protect your family from the horrors of a moving scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Protecting Yourself From Too Much Emotional Labor

One important aspect of relationships is the ability to support the emotional needs of others, whether in times of crisis or day-to-day stressors of life. But what happens when taking care of others becomes a burden to you?
MENTAL HEALTH
Can you tell me about stomach aneurysms? My father died from one about 10 years ago and I’m wondering if that can increase my risk of developing one myself. While you don’t hear much about them, stomach aneurysms, also known as abdominal aortic aneurysms, are very dangerous and the 10th leading cause of death in men over 55. They also tend to run in families, so having had a parent with this condition makes you much more vulnerable yourself.
HEALTH
