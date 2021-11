The second year of SAINTS Scholars cohorts at Felician University are ramped up and ready for a new year of science learning and sharing. In 2019, Felician University received a National Science Foundation Grant for the SAINTS Scholars Program which provides science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students in financial need with up to $6,000 a year in scholarship money that can be used for academics, book vouchers, or room and board to live on campus, provided they are biology, computer science, or cyber security majors.

