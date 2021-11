Is history on the side of the Houston Astros, who look to bounce back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?. The Houston Astros are in an unenviable situation. Following their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, they are now facing a 3-1 deficit. If they fall in one more game, they will watch as the Braves celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

