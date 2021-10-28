CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

animalpetitions.org

Penalize Lion Farmer Accused of Letting Big Cats Starve to Death

Goal: Get justice for the deaths of 30 allegedly malnourished lions. As massive fires sweep through the Free State area of South Africa, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SCPA) has been moving through the region, caring for injured animals. One area in particular was especially gruesome. Farm Olivia is a game reserve located outside of Bloemfontein, and when inspectors from the SCPA came to the farm they reportedly discovered 59 lions, tragically abused. The owner of the farm allegedly knew for 5 days that the animals were injured, and yet administered no medical treatment, nor did he call for help. The lions were reportedly discovered huddled together, unable to escape the flames not because of a fence or enclosure, but because they were too malnourished to move. Several of the cats were apparently too weak to stand, and were so famished that some turned on one of their own, killing and eating it.
ANIMALS
beavertonresourceguide.com

Q&A with the Animal Shelter: Animal Service Officers, what do they do?

This column often focuses on what happens inside our shelter, but we also have staff who spend their time out in the community. We refer to the work our Animal Services Officers do as “field services and enforcement.” This is another way we support the people and pets of Washington County!
ANIMALS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs

Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich is asking a federal judge for permission to transfer all 189 dogs still in his possession to an Indiana organization that claims to be a charitable animal-rescue group. Earlier this week, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose ordered Gingerich, who is accused of more than 100 violations of Animal […] The post Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
gbnewsnetwork.com

URGENT: 92 Dogs and Puppies Rescued by Wisconsin Humane Society

Dogs were saved from a large-scale commercial breeder in Iowa, and Your Help is Needed!. The Wisconsin Humane Society is proud to be offering support to partners dealing with a horrific situation out of Iowa. At the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, in coordination with the ASPCA®, are assisting with the removal, transport, and sheltering of more than 500 dogs and puppies currently in the care of a USDA licensed breeder in Seymour, Iowa.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

'Farm of Horror': Farmer Sentenced for Cruelty of 200 Animals in UK's Biggest Animal Rescue Mission

A farmer has been imprisoned after Wildlife conservation authorities detected and retrieved over 200 animals from horrible surroundings in Geoffrey Bennett's property. The 68-year-old farmer abandoned two starving ponies experiencing parasitic illnesses and a sickly goat that fell in his cage. After officers seized Hurst Farm in Ripley, Surrey, in January 2019, a number of 22 sickly animals had to be executed by veterinarians due too much health problems.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

How to Tell a Cat "No" and Get It to Listen

Valerie has three cats that often misbehave. Over time, she's learned to communicate with them so that they'll listen. Cat lovers know that cats are very different animals from dogs. While my dogs may attempt to outsmart me on many occasions, they usually shape up pretty quickly with a loud "No, bad dog!" But if I say "no" to my cat, I'm only minimally acknowledged, if that. Instead, the cat goes right on doing whatever it was doing.
PETS
arlboston.org

5 Facts About Pit Bull-type Dogs

As part of National Pit Bull Awareness Month, we wanted to share some important information about Pit Bulls, a “breed” that often gets a bad rap. Unfortunately, Pit Bull-type dogs often come to our Animal Care & Adoption Centers because their owners face housing and insurance restrictions prohibiting certain breeds of dogs.
ANIMALS
Kingsport Times-News

Who will help homeless pets if shelters won't take them?

A small car isn’t much space for four dogs, a cat and a human to share. But when a Las Vegas woman who had fallen behind on rent after losing her business during the COVID-19 pandemic was evicted recently, she had no option but to move herself and her animal companions into her vehicle. In Spokane, Washington, a man who had been evicted from his home also had to sleep in his car with his canine companion. But when it became too hot to leave his dog in the car while he went to work, his only humane option was to surrender the dog to an animal shelter.
HOMELESS
countryliving.com

Owners disguising dogs as strays so rescue centres will take them in, says charity

Owners are disguising their lockdown puppies as strays so that rescue centres will take them in, heartbreaking reports from a charity have found. According to Hope Rescue Centre in Wales, people are trying to sell their dogs on Gumtree before showing up to centres pretending they found their pet on the street. In the past week alone, five owners have come into Hope Rescue Centre with fake stray dogs after no longer wanting to take care of them.
ANIMALS
Union-Recorder

Black cats popular at Halloween, but often snubbed at shelters

On Halloween, black cats are witches’ sidekicks. At the Humane Society of Cambria County and animal shelters around the country, black cats wait, often in vain, for adopters to cross their paths. “There are adopters who cling to their superstitions,” said Jessica Vamos, HSCC executive director. A 2020 study by...
ANIMALS
dogster.com

Do Dogs Get Jealous?

Jealousy was once considered a strictly human emotion, but some people think dogs feel it, too. A study published in April in the journal Psychological Science wanted to test how dogs display jealous behavior. First, each dog watched their owner next to a fake dog. Next, a barrier blocked the dog’s view of the fake dog while the owner appeared to pet the pretend dog.
ANIMALS
NW Florida Daily News

Pets of the week: Pauly and Ollie are available for adoption | PAWS

Are you considering welcoming a new pet into your home? The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has two great candidates available for adoption. Meet the pets of the week!. Pauly, a 1-year-old boxer mix, is looking for an athletic family. He sports a beautiful brindle coat!. New vet clinic coming...
PETS
pawtracks.com

6 important things you should know about feral cats

If you have cats living around your home, you might be wondering if they’re stray or feral cats. You might even be uncertain of the difference. Feral cats are often misunderstood, but they’re fascinating animals who have found ways to survive in the wild. October 16th is National Feral Cat Day, and it’s also the perfect time to brush up on your knowledge about these cats. Whether you have feral cats living near you or you find all cats fascinating, these six facts can help you better understand how these cats live. And if you think the cats you’re seeing need some help, you’ll also learn how you can best help them — and what you shouldn’t do.
ANIMALS
WINKNEWS.com

Family sues pet-grooming service over dog’s death

A family is still grieving after their dog Piper died while she was being groomed. The groomer said it was an accident, but that doesn’t help the family’s pain. Now, the family is suing Alexis Anderson, the owner of Bow Wow Boutique, a mobile grooming service they had previously used to groom Piper, a 4-pound toy poodle.
PUBLIC SAFETY

