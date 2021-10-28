What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Goal: Get justice for the deaths of 30 allegedly malnourished lions. As massive fires sweep through the Free State area of South Africa, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SCPA) has been moving through the region, caring for injured animals. One area in particular was especially gruesome. Farm Olivia is a game reserve located outside of Bloemfontein, and when inspectors from the SCPA came to the farm they reportedly discovered 59 lions, tragically abused. The owner of the farm allegedly knew for 5 days that the animals were injured, and yet administered no medical treatment, nor did he call for help. The lions were reportedly discovered huddled together, unable to escape the flames not because of a fence or enclosure, but because they were too malnourished to move. Several of the cats were apparently too weak to stand, and were so famished that some turned on one of their own, killing and eating it.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO