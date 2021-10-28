Solar Vehicle Market Growth, Business Analysis, Revenue, Future Prospects on Renewable Energy Sources, Demand And Forecast Period 2020-2027

The global Neuroleptics Market is estimated to reach USD 15.41 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising incidence of psychosis and other related diseases. The major factors responsible for the rising incidence of these disorders include substance-induced psychoses, genetic mutations, and physical illness that lead to depression. Growing drug abuse, addiction to Neuroleptics drugs and over prescription of drugs are also some of the notable factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. Additional factors such as high investments in research and development and the introduction of new and developed Neuroleptics compounds are expected to stimulate the market growth further.

