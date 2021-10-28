Wednesday's Prep Roundup: MVC boys' soccer team wins big

Buy Now Mount Vernon Christian's Julian Pedrosa uses a chest trap to settle the ball and dribble past the goalkeeper for a goal against Grace Academy on Wednesday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 5-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald's Prep Sports Stats

MOUNT VERNON — Julian Pedrosa and Carlo Gegen scored a pair of goals apiece as the Mount Vernon Christian boys’ soccer team defeated Grace Academy 5-1 on Wednesday.

Pedrosa scored an unassisted goal in the seventh minute and struck again in the 21st minute off a Ben Rozema assist.

Grace Academy cut the lead in half with a goal in the 28th minute, but Gegen's first strike in the 34th minute gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 halftime lead.

Gegen notched his second goal in the 62nd minute off an assist by Colby Faber, and Cody DeVlieger got on the scoresheet in the 66th minute with the assist from Pedrosa.

The Hurricanes are 10-4.

Boys' Tennis

Northwest 3A District

MOUNT VERNON — The tournament originally scheduled to be played in Everett was moved to Skagit Valley College's tennis pavilion, and the Mount Vernon doubles team of Cody Shackleton and Milo Gasser took full advantage of the home court by finishing fourth.

"Their fourth-place finish should qualify them to compete at the state tournament in the spring," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "That's very exciting."

The duo lost its bid to finish third, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, after rallying to win its first consolation match, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-5.

Volleyball

La Conner Braves 3,

Nooksack Valley Pioneers 2

LA CONNER — The Braves dropped the first set before rallying for the 24-26, 25-9, 25-14, 22-25, 15-10 victory.

"It was a tough battle," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "We had a few ups and downs and gave away too many consecutive unanswered points in sets one and four.

"We were able to regroup going into set five and played stronger and more together. It was our senior Dig Pink Night (raised $1,200 for the Skagit Valley Hospital foundation). I was proud our seniors had a win in their last home match of the year."

Ellie Marble finished the match with 28 kills, 30 digs and two aces, Emma Keller had 44 assists and five kills, and Rachel Cram had 32 digs and four aces. Cram also notched her 1,200th career dig.

Sarah Cook had 13 kills, 28 digs and three aces, Morgan Huizenga had four kills, seven digs and was 17-for-17 serving, and Makayla Herrera had eight kills and four blocks.

The Braves are 16-0.

Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,

Blaine Borderites 0

BLAINE — The Tigers raised their record to 13-2 with the 25-17, 27-25, 25-10 triumph.

Jordyn Smith had 14 kills for the Tigers, Amey Rainaud finished with 13 kills and 16 assists, and Adria Ray had 16 assists and 14 digs.

Mount Baker Mountaineers 3,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs dropped their season finale to finish 0-14.

Girls' Soccer

Meridian Trojans 1,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0

BELLINGHAM — The shutout dropped Mount Vernon to 5-7-2.

Nooksack Valley Pioneers 2,

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1

EVERSON — The Cubs played their second game in as many days and coach Natalie Sakuma said the quick turnaround took a toll on her squad.

"We weren’t sharp and couldn’t finish," Sakuma said. "We had a few (shots) off the crossbar. "They had two shots that we just let slip through and we weren’t attentive in those moments."

Mabel Gahan scored Sedro-Woolley's lone goal off an assist from Talia Gonzalez.

The Cubs are 2-14.