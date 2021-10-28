CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Staff Members Got Lap Dances From Students At Homecoming Event

thewoodyshow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff members at a high school in Kentucky are in hot water after images showed them getting lap dances from students during a homecoming event. The photos, which were posted to the Hazard High School Athletic page before being taken down, showed male and female students dressed in provocative clothing dancing...

www.thewoodyshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Kentucky School District Apologizes Over Photos of Students Giving Faculty Lap Dances

A Kentucky school district has issued an apology over photos appearing to show students giving lap dances to faculty and staff members at a homecoming event. Earlier this week, images from what Hazard High School called a “Man Pageant” surfaced online, showing students dressed in underwear and giving lap dances to members of the faculty in the school’s gymnasium. Among those featured in the photos was Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who also happens to be the mayor of Hazard.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Independent

‘People don’t know how to keep their mouths shut’: Mom defends high school investigated for student lap dances

A mom has defended a high school in Kentucky that was investigated after photos seemingly showed students giving teachers and the principal lap dances during a “man pageant”. The images were shared on the Facebook page of Hazard High School but gained national attention when they were shared by a user on Twitter. The school has since removed the images from Facebook. The photos of the homecoming week “man pageant” also seem to include girls dressed as Hooters waitresses seemingly carrying alcohol. One image seems to show a male student giving a lap dance to the principal, and Hazard Mayor,...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kentucky high school event included lap dances, Hooters costumes

HAZARD, Ky. — Disciplinary action has been taken at a high school in eastern Kentucky for homecoming activities that included male students giving lap dances to staff and girls dressing like Hooters waitresses. Hazard High School said in a Facebook post that a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day” were held...
HIGH SCHOOL
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lap dances at Hazard homecoming: Don’t schools already have enough problems these days?

I’m always talking about how school needs to be more fun, and finally, I’ve found the place: Hazard High School knows how to party! For homecoming this year, they put on a boffo event in the gym, including what appears to be girls in Hooters t-shirts carrying glasses of (I assume, but hey, maybe not!) make-believe beer. But what really brought the house down was when some male students dressed up in tights and bikinis and did pretend lap dances for teachers and administrators. The crowd included Principal Don “Happy” Mobelini, who looked delighted at the antics.
HAZARD, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Ky. school personnel disciplined after lap dances, Hooters girls depicted at homecoming

Personnel have been disciplined after male students simulated lap dances at homecoming events at a Kentucky high school this week, but the superintendent won’t disclose specifics. Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs on Wednesday night issued a statement apologizing for photographs that showed inappropriate homecoming activities at Hazard High School including...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazard Independent School#The Courier Journal
Shore News Network

Kentucky High School Held ‘Man Pageant’ Where Students Allegedly Gave Teachers Lap Dances, Wore Hooters Shirts

Parents of students at Hazard High School in Kentucky are upset over inappropriate dances and costumes at a student assembly, WKYT reported. Students dressed up for what the Courier Journal called a “Man Pageant.” Female students donned Hooters uniforms with mugs that looked like they were filled with beer, boys danced inappropriately on teachers while dressed in women’s lingerie and students were allegedly paddled at the event, WKYT reported.
HAZARD, KY
utv44.com

High school pep rally causes controversy after photos show lap dances, more

HAZARD, Ky. (WPMI) — There’s a crazy story going viral this morning, from a school in Hazard Kentucky. The school district is investigating a controversial homecoming event at its high school. Photos of it appear to show scantily clad students giving lap dances to faculty and staff. Hazard mom Jenna...
HAZARD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
Lawrence Post

Teacher struck female student on the face several times after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class

According to the court documents, the 60-year-old educator who was named Teacher of the Year at her school last week was arrested for allegedly striking a student in the face after the girl claimed on social media that the teacher had used the ‘N-word’ in class. Prosecutors say the 60-year-teacher was booked on a child abuse charge on Friday. The English teacher made her initial court appearance on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Schools Reconsider Gifted and Talented Programs Amid Race, Class Disparities

Gifted and talented education programs in schools throughout the United States are falling under greater scrutiny as the race and class divide in the programs remain wide. Marcia Gentry, a professor of educational studies and the director of the Gifted Education Research and Resource Institute at Purdue University, joined Cheddar to weigh in on if advanced tracking for students can also be equitable for lower income students and students of color.
EDUCATION
CBS Sacramento

Free Tuition For Spring 2022 Semester, $500 COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Offered For Modesto Junior College Students

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Junior College is offering free tuition for all registered students next semester. The school is also offering a $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students. Officials announced the free tuition plan on Tuesday. It’s being paid for by COVID-19 relief funds, the school says, and is only being offered for the Spring 2022 semester. Qualifying for financial aid is not a requirement for the free tuition, the school says. But, in order to get free tuition next semester, students will need to complete either the FAFSA, CADAA or California Promise Grant Application. Select students may even need a fee waiver. Students who are registered for a minimum of six units for the Spring 2022 semester can also get $500 as long as they submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 10. Further, after a resolution was approved by the school’s board of trustees, students have had their debt balances eliminated.
MODESTO, CA
People

Ky. Gov. Says High School Event Where Students Appeared to Give Staff Lap Dances Was 'Unacceptable'

The Governor of Kentucky is speaking out in the wake of the photo controversy at Hazard High School. The school and its staff members — including Principal Donald "Happy" Mobelini, who is also mayor of the Perry County city — came under fire this week after since-deleted photos were posted on social media, seemingly depicting students performing "inappropriate behaviors" on staffers.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy