KEWANEE - Halloween isn’t always a treat for the millions of kids across the country who have food allergies. According to the organization Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE), in the U.S., one in 13 children has a food allergy – that’s roughly two in every classroom. Many of the sources of those allergies can be found in candy including nuts, soy, wheat, milk or eggs. Even “fun” size candy bars can cause a serious reaction for kids with allergies or food-related diseases.

