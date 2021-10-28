New York City firefighters protest vaccine mandate

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
The Disappearance of New Jersey's Telethia GoodThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, NJ
New Breakfast Spot Opens in MontclairVanessa VanacoreMontclair, NJ
NYC Daily Roundup: Multiple fire companies closed citywide due to mandate, Giants lose to Chiefs and more news for 11/02Anthony PayeroNew York City, NY
Cheers to a Cheaper Thanksgiving Meal This YearNYC x BKNew York City, NY
Election Day Today, Where to Find the PollsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio says 9,000 city employees fired for being unvaccinated
NEW YORK CITY, NY – New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has announced that 9,000 city workers have been terminated for non-compliance with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. On top of that, more than a dozen New York City firehouses were shut down on Monday after being understaffed and unable to respond to calls due to the worker shortage created by De Blasio’s terminations.
New York elects Black ex-cop Adams as next mayor
Ex-policeman Eric Adams was elected New York City's next mayor on Tuesday and will become just the second African American to lead the United States's largest city. Early unofficial results released by New York City's Board of Elections suggested that Adams would win more than 70 percent of the votes.
HOT 97
Eric Adams On If Vaccine Mandates Will Continue, Stop & Frisk, NYC Crime, + Homelessness
Democratic Nominee for New York City Mayor Eric Adams sits down with Ebro in the Morning to discuss his plans if elected. He discusses his stance on key issues such as Stop & Frisk, Vaccine Mandates, how he plans on lowering crime in the city, homelessness, and more. Election day...
Eric Adams is elected New York City mayor over Curtis Sliwa
Former police captain Eric Adams cruised to victory Tuesday to become the next mayor of New York as voters across the U.S. picked new city leaders from candidates who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City
Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
New York Post
Bill de Blasio running for New York governor is downright hilarious
De Blasio for governor? Cue the laughter. Post sources confirm that Mayor Bill de Blasio has his eye on a campaign for the state’s top job, while Politico New York reports that he’s finalized forms for a statewide candidacy with the state Board of Elections as his mayoralty hits its final weeks.
‘Get back to work’: Morning Joe slams unvaccinated NYC firefighters as 9% of city workers miss deadline
A group of New York City firefighters have reportedly been calling in sick as a protest against the city's vaccine mandate. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio enacted a city-wide mandate on Monday requiring all city workers to have taken the coronavirus vaccine. Those who have not – 9,000 employees – will be on unpaid leave until they comply or quit. The city has more than 300,000 employees. Mr de Blasio said nine out of 10 city employees are vaccinated and that he does not expect disruptions to city services as a result of the mandate. Within the city's...
New York City Poised To Welcome Most Diverse City Council Class, With First-Time Female Majority
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Votes are still coming this Election Day, but one historic outcome is already being celebrated. The New York City Council will be the most diverse ever, and with a first-time female majority. “Every time I talk about it, I get goosebumps,” Melissa Mark-Viverito, co-founder of 21 in 21, told CBS2’s Christina Fan. The former council speaker led the effort to change the makeup of the City Council after the number of women dwindled down to 11 when she left office in 2017. Her organization, 21 in 21, has been providing support to women contenders, and those candidates are set to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Rikers Island Detainees File Class Action Lawsuit Against New York City Over ‘Horrific’ Conditions
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A class action lawsuit has been filed against New York City over conditions at Rikers Island. Two former detainees allege people housed at Rikers Island are deprived of adequate water, food and medication. Calling it a humanitarian crisis at the city’s jail complex, the plaintiffs say the conditions are “horrific” with dozens of inmates stuffed into bug-infested cages without working toilets. The lawsuit also claims staff shortages made problems worse. So far, there’s no comment about the lawsuit from city officials.
Cops, anti-vax protesters clash after mandate enforcement begins for NYC municipal workers
A confrontation took place on Staten Island between police and anti-vaccine protesters after mandate enforcement began for city workers on Monday.
Pittsburgh announces vaccine mandate for city employees
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh city employees who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 22 could be fired, the mayor announced, building on an earlier vaccine mandate for new hires. City workers must be two weeks past the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines […]
Washington Square News
New York City elects a new mayor today
Starting at 6 a.m. today, Nov. 2, New Yorkers will head to the polls to cast their ballots and decide between Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa as the city’s next mayor. Based on the most recent polls, Adams is expected to win the race with 70% of the vote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mediaite.com
Only 34 NYPD Officers Actually Went on Unpaid Leave After City’s Vaccine Mandate Went Into Effect
Out of the approximately 36,000 police officers in the New York Police Department, 34 of them went on unpaid leave for refusing to follow New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate and therefore were placed on leave, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Another 40 civilian NYPD employees were put on...
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 91% of the more than 400,000 municipal employees complied with the mandate and got at least one dose of a vaccine by Friday. However, about 9,000 workers were suspended without pay Monday when the order went into effect.
NYPD Union Warned That 10,000 Cops Would Quit Over NYCs Vaccine Mandate. It Was Actually 34
Despite the threats that some 10,000 NYPD officers would quit over New York City's vaccine mandate for municipal workers, the actual number of officers placed on unpaid leave after refusing the shot stands at only 34 cops.
De Blasio Launches Fall Citizenship Drive
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a Fall Citizenship Drive, which will provide naturalization eligibility screenings and free citizenship application assistance to immigrant New Yorkers. The drive hopes to reach lawful […] The post De Blasio Launches Fall Citizenship Drive appeared first on Documented.
De Blasio: Less Than 6% Of New York City Workforce Placed On Unpaid Leave Under Vaccine Mandate
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers took effect Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said 91% of the city’s more than 300,000 employees are vaccinated. That leaves about 9,000 unvaccinated workers who were put on unpaid leave. About 12,000 unvaccinated people have applied for medical or religious exemptions. In the meantime, they are working and being tested. By department, NYPD was at 85% vaccinated, Department of Sanitation was at 83% and FDNY reported 81%. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the mandate will not impact response times, but is causing short-staffing. A firehouse typically has one to three units respond...
NYC’s New Housing Voucher Rules Will Drastically Expand Income Eligibility for Renewals
A new rule for CityFHEPS rental assistance vouchers greatly increases the eligibility income for renewal—a response to criticism that the previous, stricter criteria would force participants to the edge of an “income cliff,” making families to choose between a living wage job or their housing voucher. In response to advocacy...
FDNY rescue paramedic rips de Blasio over COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Mayor is ‘not allowing us to work’
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has mandated all municipal workers be vaccinated before Nov. 1 or else face unpaid leave, which has already shut down firehouses and left garbage piling up on the streets. FDNY rescue paramedic Niall O’Shaughnessy argued on "Fox & Friends Weekend" that the mayor...
NY Vaccine Mandate Upheld, New Mandates Begin Nov. 1
New York Goveror Kathy Hochul is applauding a decision by a federal appeals panel upholding the state's vaccine mandate for health care workers. The Associated Press reports the ruling late Friday, October 29 by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by a judge in Utica who had temporarily blocked vaccination requirements on the grounds that the mandate did not accommodate religious exemptions.
Reuters
213K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.
Comments / 8