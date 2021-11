Deborah Anderson Is ‘Highly Qualified’ for State College Area School Board. As a parent with two children in the State College Area School District, I look at the Board of Directors to oversee welcoming and inclusive schools that provide a quality education, and to do it in the most fiscally responsible way. I feel like Deborah Anderson will be the right person for that job in the upcoming election.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO