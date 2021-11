In the World of Darkness, The Masquerade – Blood Hunt is a combat royale game set in streets and on the roofs of Prague. It takes place after a vampire meeting in the city, which leads to a battle between vampire factions and the involvement of the Second Inquisition. Players assume the characters of vampires striving to withstand the sect war, combating each other and an entity out to exterminate vampires. They may battle alone or in groups, using ranged weaponry, melee weapons, and vampiric abilities. Players must also disguise their identity as vampires from humans, a technique known as the Masquerade.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO